Green House Solar Control Expands Home Window Tinting Services in Houston

Houston, United States, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Greenhouse Solar Control is proud to share big news. The company is now offering more home window tinting services in Houston and nearby areas like Katy, TX. This helps more homeowners stay cool, safe, and comfortable.

Houston is known for strong sun and high heat. Many homes get too hot, and energy bills go up. Greenhouse Solar Control has a smart solution. Their residential window tinting helps block heat, cut glare, and stop harmful UV rays.

“Our goal is simple,” said a company expert. “We want Houston families to enjoy cooler homes and lower energy costs.”

Why Home Window Tinting Matters in Houston

Home window tinting is not just about looks. It gives real benefits:

Reduces indoor heat

Blocks up to 99% of UV rays

Lowers energy bills

Protects furniture from fading

Adds privacy and comfort

With the hot Texas weather, many homeowners are now choosing window film installation as a smart upgrade.

Services Offered by Greenhouse Solar Control

The company offers a wide range of residential window tinting services in Houston, including:

Sun control window tinting

Heat reduction window film

UV protection window tint

Privacy window tinting

Frosted window film

Security window film

Each service is designed to meet the needs of Houston homes.

Local Experts, You Can Trust

Greenhouse Solar Control is a trusted name in Houston window tinting. The team has years of experience and uses high-quality window films. They serve Houston, Katy, and nearby areas.

Homeowners can get a free estimate and expert advice. The team makes the process easy from start to finish.

For more information about Greenhouse Solar Control visit https://www.houstonwindowstint.com/

About Greenhouse Solar Control

Greenhouse Solar Control is a leading window tinting company in Houston, TX. They help homes stay cool, safe, and energy-efficient with top-quality window tinting solutions.

Contact Information

Greenhouse Solar Control

Telephone: +1 281 961 3058

E-mail: greenhouse.solarfilm@gmail.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dnTEctekESRkyqDG7