Vigilance Group CFO Sumeet Tank is the winner of Global CFO excellence Award 2020

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Vigilance Group (VG) is proud to announce that its CFO has been awarded the Global CFO Excellence award 2020 (Risk Mitigation Intelligence). The award presented annually by Acquisition International casts the spotlight on the world’s leading financial figureheads. Sumeet Tank joined the VG team in 2018 and has experience of more than 20 years of financial management. He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Management Accountant (CIMA, UK) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an MBA. He is also a Blockchain and other disruptive technology evangelists.

Sumeet’s vast experience includes leading finance functions in diverse industries like consulting services, commodity trading, mining, and automobile, and has amassed an impressive portfolio of engagements with pivotal roles in financial planning, strategic diversification, corporate risk planning, and operations, working with multicultural global teams in complex terrains. At VG, he handles financial management and strategic risk planning, assessment, and mitigation with a focus on corporate and stakeholder engagements and financial compliance and governance.

HRH Sheikha Afra Bint Hasher Bin Dalmook – a member of the Royal family of Dubai and principal sponsor and majority shareholder of VG applauds Sumeet’s role at VG saying ‘He brought a disciplined approach to pursuing innovation and working to ensure that the Group takes on the right mix of risks.’ On what makes him stand out from other CFOs she says, ‘Sumeet is not Controller in Chief or Finance cop. He is a true business partner.’

“This is an incredible honor, but it is a team award” Sumeet said. “Our incredible finance team has grown over time, moving from a pure support function to a department that drives strategic decisions making and enables results. Awards like this are not possible without the efforts of our broader VG family”.

Acquisition International’s CFO Excellence Awards program has commemorated the meritorious services, hard work, and ingenuity of CFOs who rise above the rest in contributing to the growth and success of companies. According to its press release, ‘Acquisition International prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners’.

Acquisition International uses a merit driven approach that determines the award-winning CFO’s. The criteria include Strategy, Leadership, Stimulation, and Confidence. This then distinguishes the world’s best finance pioneers.

About Vigilance Group

Headquartered in Dubai, VG is one of its kind niche consulting services company that undertakes fraud investigations, assessment and mitigation, supply chain risk management, deploying technology for threat assessment and partnering government and corporate training on procurement fraud in current global environment. Since 2016, VG has helped its clients successfully traverse the complicated web of financial pilferage and provided models for corporate vigilance and governance in the private and public sector.