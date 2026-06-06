Jem Cleaning Expands Professional Carpet Cleaning Services Across Piscataway, NJ

Piscataway, NJ – , 2026-06-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Jem Cleaning and Property Maintenance LLC is proud to announce the expansion of its professional carpet cleaning services in Piscataway, NJ, and nearby areas.

Clean carpets help businesses make a good first impression. They also help create a healthier place for employees and visitors. With this service expansion, more businesses can enjoy clean, fresh, and well-maintained carpets.

Jem Cleaning serves offices, commercial buildings, retail stores, medical offices, schools, and other business spaces.

Helping Businesses Keep Carpets Clean

Carpets collect dirt, dust, stains, and odors every day. Over time, they can look worn and dirty.

Jem Cleaning helps remove:

Dirt and dust

Carpet stains

Pet stains

Bad odors

Allergens

Deep-down debris

Clean carpets can help improve indoor air quality and make a workplace look more professional.

Carpet Cleaning Services for Local Businesses

Jem Cleaning offers a full range of carpet cleaning services, including:

Commercial Carpet Cleaning

Professional carpet cleaning for offices, stores, and commercial buildings.

Steam Cleaning

Deep cleaning that helps remove dirt, stains, and germs from carpet fibers.

Carpet Shampooing

A cleaning method that helps refresh carpets and remove buildup.

Dry Carpet Cleaning

A fast-drying option for busy workplaces.

Upholstery and Carpet Cleaning

Cleaning services for carpets, office chairs, and other fabric surfaces.

Pet Stain and Odor Removal

Special treatments to help remove pet-related stains and smells.

Serving Piscataway and Nearby Communities

Jem Cleaning proudly serves businesses in Piscataway, NJ, and surrounding areas.

The company works with businesses of all sizes. Whether it is a small office or a large commercial building, the team provides reliable carpet cleaning solutions.

Focused on Quality Service

Jem Cleaning is committed to providing dependable service and great results.

The team uses professional equipment and proven cleaning methods to help carpets look cleaner and last longer.

Every cleaning plan is designed to meet the needs of each business.

About Jem Cleaning and Property Maintenance LLC

Jem Cleaning and Property Maintenance LLC is a trusted commercial cleaning company based in Piscataway, NJ.

The company provides commercial cleaning services, janitorial services, office cleaning, carpet cleaning, floor waxing, floor polishing, steam cleaning, move-in cleaning, move-out cleaning, end-of-lease cleaning, debris removal, trash removal, and facility maintenance services.

Jem Cleaning helps businesses maintain clean, safe, and healthy workplaces.

Media Contact

Phone: 908-414-1875

Email: cleanedbyjem@gmail.com

Website: https://www.jemcommercialcleaning.com/services/carpet-cleaning/