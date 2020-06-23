New Book by Donald Secreast: The Solar-Powered Southern Belle

New York City, NY, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Donald Secreast The Solar-Powered Southern Belle hitting stores everywhere on June 3rd, 2020.

The Solar-Powered Southern Belle consists of eight stories, which deal with the aspirations of eight characters who find themselves not fully equipped, by traditional measurements, to achieve a completely balanced life. Consequently, they must struggle with which parts of their lives they must sacrifice in order to find the satisfying equilibrium they seek. These stories represent author’s continuing exploration of how people who have not been born with any economic or social advantages pursue whatever paths they can find to spiritual or psychological fulfillment.

Donald Secreast is the author of two collections of short stories, The Rat Becomes Light and White Trash, Red Velvet, published by HarperCollins in 1990 and 1993. He earned a Ph.D. at the University of Iowa and he taught fiction writing and American Literature at Radford University.

