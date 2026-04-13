RX China Champions Global Trade with 2026 Theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future”

BEIJING, China, 2026-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — As global trade evolves amidst regional collaboration and digital-industrial transformation, RX China unveils its 2026 theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future.” This initiative underscores RX’s pivotal role in fostering international trade and strengthening global industrial chains through its world-class exhibition platforms. By bridging markets, RX China empowers international businesses to access China’s dynamic economy while enabling Chinese industries to expand their global footprint.

“Hello China Hello World” 2026 Theme Image

2025 Trade Platforms Driving Global Impact

RX China’s 2025 achievements highlight its role as a catalyst for cross-border trade:

57 country pavilions showcased at RX China events

~3,000 international exhibitors and ~100,000 overseas trade visitors from over 180 countries and regions

3 outbound events staged in Southeast Asia

Reflecting shifting global trade flows, RX China has seen growing participation from buyers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and South America. Additionally, China’s expanded visa-free policy—now covering nearly 70 countries—has significantly enhanced accessibility for international exhibitors and buyers, further solidifying RX China’s position as a global trade enabler.

“We are evolving from being a gateway into China to becoming a trusted anchor for global industrial ecosystems,” said Michael Cheng, President of RX Greater China. “Amidst the evolving global trade landscape, our events provide stability, connect supply chains, and unlock cross-border opportunities.”

Recent milestones include:

PCHi 2026 (March 18-20, Hangzhou): RX China’s first major event of 2026 welcomed over 860 exhibitors from 26 countries and buyers from 70+ nations, featuring 30 global and 17 China product launches.

PCHi 2026 was successfully held on 18–20 March in Hangzhou

WEPACK 2026 (April 15-17, Shenzhen): Anticipated to host 1,500+ exhibitors and 100,000+ visitors, including 7,000+ overseas buyers and 2,000+ international agents from East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.

2026 will be held on 15–17 April in Shenzhen

RX China’s 2026 theme is underpinned by four strategic pillars, each designed to address the evolving needs of global trade:

Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience. RX China empowers outbound connections through events like tHIS ASEAN, Bakery ASEAN and ITWA@Vietnam, while enhancing inbound sourcing efficiency with its international TAP buyer program, overseas delegations and tailored business matching services.

Driving Tech Integration & Ecosystem Evolution. RX events are becoming launchpads for applied innovation, showcasing the world’s cutting-edge advancements such as:

Expanding Global Partnership Networks. RX China is building a robust cross-industry, cross-border network to accelerate collaboration and innovation. Recent highlights include:

The UK’s Department for Business and Trade, Sinopharm Reed Exhibitions, and the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai jointly hosted a roundtable forum titled “Nature, Technology and Sustainability: UK-China Enterprises Shaping the Future of the Personal Care Industry” at PCHi 2026.

WEPACK 2026 has been widely endorsed by 30+ national printing and packaging associations including those from Argentina, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

NEPCON ASIA @ Vietnam partners with the Vietnam Electronics Industries Association (VEIA) to co-organize a dedicated China-Vietnam Electronics Manufacturing Technology Forum this August in Hanoi.

NEPCON ASIA @ Vietnam will be held on 5–7 August in Hanoi, Vietnam

Leading the Way in Sustainable Events. Aligning with the Sustainability Guide for Exhibitors and Visitors and Net Zero Carbon Pledge for the Events Industry, RX China has introduced innovative solutions like reusable aluminum and recyclable film booth systems, reducing carbon emissions by 2.9 tonnes per 36 sqm green booth compared to traditional wood builds. A new RX Sustainability Scorecard will debut in 2026 to further drive accountability and progress.

“Under the theme ‘Resilient Connections, Shared Future,’ RX China is redefining its role as essential infrastructure that helps our customers navigate, connect and establish a foothold in the evolving global landscape,” Michael added. “We invite international exhibitors, buyers, trade associations, media, and government stakeholders to join us in shaping a sustainable, resilient future for global commerce and industrial ecosystem evolution.”

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About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

About RX Greater China

With over 40 years of proven growth, RX has established itself as a trusted and professional event organizer in Greater China. Through a network of wholly-owned companies and joint ventures, we host dozens of high-caliber international trade shows across nine key industry clusters both in China and emerging overseas markets: Automotive, Electronics, Smart Manufacturing, Medical Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Beauty and Cosmetics, Lifestyle, Printing and Packaging, Gift and Retail, Metalworking and Industrial Materials. We drive supply chain resilience, foster the evolution of industry ecosystems, and empower businesses with sustainable growth. www.rxglobal.com.cn

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 37,000 people. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.