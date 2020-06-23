Track and Trace Solutions Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.2% | Data Triangulation, Segmentation & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

[300 Pages Report] The Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2024 from USD 2.16 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, competitive leadership mapping, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Market Size Estimation;

The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (revenue share analysis of leading players) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, technology, application, and end user).

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the market size, the total track and trace solutions market was divided into several segments and subsegments. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & sub-segments.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on types of software, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into plant manager, line controller, enterprise & network manager, bundle tracking, warehouse & shipment manager, case tracking, and pallet tracking software. The plant manager segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The rising need to secure the supply chain of pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing industries along with strict government legislation are the key factors driving the growth of the plant manager segment.

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization, aggregation, and tracking, tracing, and reporting solutions. The tracking, tracing, & reporting solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of regulations such as DSCSA, UDI, and Medical Device Reporting (MDR) for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers, stringent regulations regarding serialization, and the growing medical devices market, are driving the growth of the track and trace solutions market in North America.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL Group (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), Adents International (France), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Robert Bosch (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Jekson Vision (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US).