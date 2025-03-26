RPost Simplifies Email Security with Hosted RMail Security Gateway for Small Businesses

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has launched a hosted version of its RMail Security Gateway, streamlining email security for businesses, particularly small enterprises with limited IT resources. By simply adjusting an email routing rule, businesses can now benefit from advanced encryption, threat protection, data leak prevention, and privacy compliance features. This solution is designed to meet the complex email security needs of businesses, without the hefty costs or technical expertise typically required for enterprise-level protection.

The RMail Security Gateway offers automatic encryption, including AES encryption, and certified e-delivery proof for every message sent. It ensures privacy compliance with regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA, while also automating email security, making it easier for businesses to meet compliance standards. As RPost CEO Zafar Khan explains, the service aligns with the company’s mission to balance security and productivity, offering a fully managed, simple-to-use solution that helps businesses of all sizes stay protected without the need for additional IT staff or resources.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-adds-new-security-automation-apcc-top-choice

 

