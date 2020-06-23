Top 10 companies in Pipeline Network Industry will make rapid shifts

How Covid-19 is impacting on Pipeline Network Industry Request for In-Depth Analysis

According to a new research report “Pipeline Network Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Application (Pipeline Monitoring and Pipeline Operation Optimization), Content, End-User Industry (Crude & Refined Petroleum, Water & Wastewater), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the pipeline network market to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the Pipeline network market include the rising demand for oil and gas from developing countries, growing demand for commercial off-the-shelf technology, rising big data and analytics trends, and need for maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) of pipeline transportation.

Browse 103 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pipeline Network Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Application (Pipeline Monitoring and Pipeline Operation Optimization), Content, End-User Industry (Crude & Refined Petroleum, Water & Wastewater), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″

By solution, the operation management and control segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Operation management and control solutions remotely monitor pipeline operations and their performance. These solutions follow government regulations and compliance requirements related to the pipeline infrastructure and are integrated with advanced Information and Communications Technology (ICT) technologies to gain real-time control on ongoing pipeline operations. The growing demand for a transparent, real-time view of complex pipeline operations for effective pipeline transportation is one of the major factors driving the demand for operation management and control solutions in the Pipeline network market.

By pipeline monitoring application, the leak detection segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Pipeline leak detection is one of the major pipeline monitoring applications and is required to inspect cracks, leaks, and holes in the walls of the pipeline infrastructure. Incidents of liquid or gas spill are increasing day-by-day and a huge amount of liquid or gas can be released in the surrounding environment, which is hazardous to animals that live in the vicinity of the accident location. Liquid and gas companies look forward to avoid financial and human losses, due to pipeline leakage accidents; thereby, these companies adopt pipeline leakage management solutions. A growing need to avoid the loss of a significant amount of crude oil and gas due to pipeline leakage is a major growth factor for this segment.

By crude and refined petroleum end-user industry, the natural gas segment to account for the highest market share in 2019

Climate change and a demand for low carbon fuels aid the demand for natural gas across all sectors, especially power generation. An extremely extensive and elaborate transportation system is required for natural gas to be moved from the production end to the consumption end. Transportation systems consist of a complex network of pipelines designed to quickly and efficiently transport natural gas from its origin to areas of high natural gas demand. Hence, the growing demand for natural gas consumption for power generation to drive the demand for pipeline network management solutions in the natural gas end-user industry.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the Pipeline network market in North America. Oil and gas companies, government bodies, and environmental agencies in the region are focused on preventing oil spills and gas leaks, which is one of the important addressable factors as the number of pipelines has increased in the US and Canada. This compels oil and gas companies to adopt pipeline network management solutions. Moreover, the presence of key vendors, such as Honeywell (US), GE (US), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Cisco Systems (US), ORBCOMM (US), and Pure Technologies (Canada), in the region drives the growth of the Pipeline network market in North America.

Market Players

Major vendors in the Pipeline Network Market include Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), PSI Software (Germany), Honeywell (US), GE (US), Wipro (India), Emerson (US), Cisco Systems (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Moxa (Taiwan), ORBCOMM (US), OptaSense (UK), Pure Technologies (Canada), Necon Group (Qatar), Sensornet (UK), Open Access Technology International (US), and KROHNE Group (Germany).

