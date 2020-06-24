Spokes Digital to host a discussion of “Promotional Strategies to Boost Online Sales for Cannabis/Hemp/CBD Brands” on June 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2020-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, Inc ., a leading provider of digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and CBD Product industries, will be hosting a live webinar on “Promotional Strategies to Boost Online Sales for Cannabis/Hemp/CBD Brands”. This webinar is a continuation in the series which focuses on the dynamics of digital marketing during this COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will learn how to keep their digital channels and brands relevant to maximize revenue.

About this Event

There are a variety of content restrictions in Cannabis and CBD Product industries with most notably Paid Advertisements, also PR and other Non-Paid Promotional communications. Learn how to overcome these restrictions and challenges to get your business and brand noticed online.

Our team will discuss

Promotional Strategies that build awareness of your Cannabis/Hemp/CBD brands and drive the right traffic to your website or retail cannabis store.

How your online business can create mass brand awareness of your Cannabis/Hemp/CBD Products in your targeted geographic regions to grow sales.

Webinar Details

Join our webinar on Thursday, June 25th, at 10:00 am PDT, with hosts Varun Patel, Founder & CEO, and Lauren Laplante, CGO, of Spokes Digital, Inc. Register today (or if you cannot attend live, register and we will send you the recording after the online event).

Speaker Bios:

Varun Patel

As founder and CEO, Varun is driven to help clients succeed and grow revenue through Spokes Digital marketing solutions. He decided three years ago to dedicate his company’s digital marketing services to the Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Product industries.

Lauren Laplante-Rottman

As Chief Growth Officer, Lauren provides strategic focus to Spokes Digital and our client relationships. She brings broad business consulting experience and a personal passion for the Cannabis and CBD Product industries.

About Spokes Digital, Inc.

For over three years now, Spokes Digital, Inc. has provided dedicated digital marketing services to the Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Product Industries. Based in the San Francisco area, our data-driven solutions help our clients to increase online visibility & E-Commerce sales. We provide end-to-end digital solutions using the latest marketing technologies and data analytics to help our clients reach a broad audience. Our performance-oriented solutions lead our clients to excel within the Cannabis & CBD Product industries as top leaders. Few of our client list includes MedMen, Columbia Care, Fleur Marche, Foria, Get Sava.

Contact Info:

Varun Patel, CEO & Founder varun.patel@spokesdigital.us

Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer lauren.laplante@spokesdigital.us

Phone: (415) 906-2557