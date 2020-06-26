Industrial Valves Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2020 to 2030

Continued monetary investments in pipeline infrastructure by governments worldwide remain the consistent value creator for industrial valves market. Moreover, the market will receive tailwinds from the extraction of recently discovered shale gas, projects the new Fact.MR report. On that premise, the global industrial valves market is set to cross US$ 31 Bn by 2029 end.

“Industry leaders in wastewater treatment market are keen on upgrading their aging infrastructure. The demand for industrial valves is thus surging in this sector. Moreover, governments’ emphasis on adoption of latest technologies further drives the growth of industrial valves market,” opines Fact.MR.

Industrial Valves Market – Key Findings

Oil & gas continues to be the leading end-use industry in industrial valves market.

Water & wastewater treatment sector will expand at significant rate through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to hold leading market share through 2029.

A major chunk of global market share will be captured by Europe in view of oil & gas terminals’ expansion.

Industrial Valves Market – Key Driving Factors

Use of industrial valves in fluid treatment technology is propelling the demand in pharmaceutical industry.

Manufacturers continue to replace old pipeline infrastructure which is augmenting the growth of industrial valves market.

Proliferation of new power plants will generate profuse demand for industrial gate valves.

Production capacity expansion undertakings by major players in oil & gas industry are strengthening the growth of industrial valves market.

Industrial Valves Market – Key Restraints

Highly consolidated competitive landscape hinders the prospects of market players to increase their market share.

Lack of standardized government policies and certifications continues to stagnate the growth of industrial valves market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s study include, but are not limited to, Baker Hughes, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Pentair PLC, KSB AG, GWC Valve International Inc., Goodwin PLC, and Cameron International. Major manufacturers in industrial valves market are focused on mergers and acquisitions for robust business operations and for expanding the geographical presence. For instance, Curtiss-Wright acquired Dresser Rand Government Business (2018) in order to expand their operational footprint

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the industrial valves market. The study provides compelling insights on the industrial valves market on the basis of valve type (check valve, gate, globe, ball, plug, butterfly, safety relief), valve material (cast steel, bronze, stainless steel, carbon steel), function (manual, automatic), end use (oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater treatment, power plants, paper & pulp) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan).

