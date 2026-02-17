icognio Launches Secure, On-Premises AI Platform Built Exclusively for Law Firms

Nashville, TN, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — icognio, a newly launched legal technology company founded by a seasoned team of technology and business leaders, today announced the availability of its on-premises artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for medium and large law firms. The icognio platform delivers the productivity benefits of AI while addressing the security, governance, accuracy, and cost concerns that have slowed adoption across the legal industry.

Founded in November 2024, icognio began development of its platform in early 2025 after identifying fundamental flaws in cloud-based legal AI offerings, including data leakage, hallucinations, shadow AI usage, lack of auditability, and unpredictable token-based pricing.

“Law firms are being told they must adopt AI to stay competitive, but many of the solutions on the market expose firms to unacceptable risks,” said Craig Brenner, CEO of icognio. “We built icognio from the ground up for law firms that want the benefits of AI without putting client confidentiality, governance, or financial predictability at risk.”

At the core of the platform is the LawgicAI™ network appliance, an on-premises deployment that keeps all firm data inside the customer’s existing security perimeter. Unlike SaaS-based legal AI tools, icognio eliminates public cloud dependency and gives firms full control over how AI is deployed, governed, and audited.

The icognio platform includes the LawgicAI™ Engine, which applies firm-specific policies, templates, jurisdictional rules, and matter materials to improve drafting quality and workflow consistency. A centralized controller and dashboard provide firm-wide visibility into AI usage, policy enforcement, and user governance.

In addition to security and control, icognio addresses one of the most common reasons legal AI initiatives fail: adoption. The company packages structured onboarding, user certification, and behavioral metrics into its implementation process, enabling firms to measure proficiency and drive sustained usage.

“Most legal AI tools look impressive in demos but break down in real-world practice,” Brenner said. “Output quality in legal work depends on the right context, repeatable workflows, and verification discipline. That’s what we engineered icognio to deliver.”

icognio also differentiates itself through predictable, flat-rate pricing. The company offers an appliance-based deployment model with subscription licensing that avoids variable token fees, allowing firms to budget confidently and measure return on investment from day one.

The launch comes amid rapid growth in the legal AI sector, which has seen several vendors reach multi-billion-dollar valuations. icognio is not focused on competing at generic legal drafting, but rather on serving firms where security, governance, and confidentiality are non-negotiable.

About icognio:

For more information, visit http://www.icognio.com