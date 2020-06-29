Demand for Sparkling Soda Market Slumps Temporarily amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Sparkling Soda market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Sparkling Soda market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Sparkling Soda and its classification.the estimated year, 2019 – 2029 as the stipulated timeframe.

Competitive Assessment

The Sparkling Soda market report includes global as well as emerging players:

Companies are facing a dire situation due to inability to increase the prices of sparkling soda. Profit margins of companies are declining due to increasing operating & input costs, and the lowering demand for these products. Increasing per capita spending costs are likely to help sparkling soda players create stable margins. Albeit the depreciations experienced by the sparkling soda industry, major players have been able to maintain their own foothold due to high consumer brand loyalty. Market entry barriers have created the need for innovation. Current major players in the sparkling soda market are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Whole Foods, Waterloo, A.J. Canfield Company, and Ice Mountain, among others.

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Regional Analysis

Important regions covered in the Sparkling Soda market report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The Sparkling Soda market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation of the Sparkling Soda

Sparkling soda can be differentiated by type, flavor, packaging, and sales channel. The type of the sparking soda is based on the standard and diet soda. The flavor segment of sparkling soda can be divided into flavored and unflavored. The packaging for sparkling soda is divided into cans and bottles. The bottles segment of sparkling soda is further segmented into plastic and glass. The sales channels for sparkling soda are modem trade, convenience and grocery stores, Horeca, online retail, and other sales channels. The global market for sparkling soda can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

