Johnson Brunetti to Host Free Community Screening of The Psychology of Retirement Documentary

Burlington, MA, Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2026-04-18 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, a local retirement and investment specialist firm, is hosting a free community movie event on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 6:00 PM at AMC Burlington Cinema 10, 20 South Avenue, Burlington, Mass. The evening will feature a special showing of The Psychology of Retirement, an educational film exploring the financial, emotional, and social aspects of retirement. This includes coverage of Social Security and Medicare.

The movie, with Joel Johnson, co-founder of Johnson Brunetti, serving as one of its executive producers, includes commentary from leading financial thinkers, including Morgan Housel, author of the bestselling book The Psychology of Money, as well as prominent economists and public officials, such as David Walker, former Comptroller General and public trustee for Social Security and Medicare, David Duley, Jason Fichtner, Becky Swansberg, Rodney Brooks, Justin Fitzpatrick, Johnny Poulsen and Brian Wesbury.

“People are asking different questions about retirement today than they were even five years ago,” said David Shapiro, Regional Director of Wealth at Johnson Brunetti. “This film encourages viewers to think beyond the numbers and consider how their financial plan supports the life they actually want to live.”

Again, the free community screening of The Psychology of Retirement will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 6:00 PM at AMC Burlington Cinema 10 in Burlington, Massachusetts. It’s open to individuals nearing retirement or recently retired. This screening offers a unique opportunity to explore the emotional and financial dimensions of retirement in a comfortable and engaging setting.

Johnson Brunetti’s licensed fiduciary advisors will introduce the film and explain the role financial planning plays in creating a secure investment portfolio, ensuring the golden years can be enjoyable. Interested attendees will be offered the opportunity to schedule a complimentary one-on-one appointment at one of their local offices throughout the state.

While the event is complimentary and open to the public, seating is limited, and advance registration will be required by calling Johnson Brunetti at 888-406-8122.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com