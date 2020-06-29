Automated Immunoassay Analyzer Market Business Drivers, Top Companies, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global automated immunoassay analyzer market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of automated technology in diagnostic laboratories to spur demand for automated immunoassay analyzer. An automated immunoassay analyzer is a method or technique to spot the existence of a particular substance in the human body. It could be an antibody, antigen, hormone, pathogen, or an enzyme. Immunoassay technique is based on the principle of antibody and antigen specificity.

Growing aged population has led to high diagnostic test volumes, growing inclination toward lab automation, increasing occurrences of infectious disease. In addition, technological advancements for the development of applicable lab equipment, and growing occurrences of infectious disease epidemics such as hepatitis infection, Zika disease, HIV, and others will propel automated immunoassay analyzers in the years to come. However, lack of skilled professionals, strict regulatory framework and high cost of the instruments may limit the automated immunoassay analyzer market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Siemens AG

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• bioMerieux SA

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ABBOTT PRISM is a fully automated, high-volume blood screening device intended to improve the safety of the blood supply. It is a test system for blood screening that reveals presence of viruses that might cause disease. This screening process includes multiple test instruments, numerous assays, and several manual steps. In addition, this instrument combines much of this testing into a single system, minimizes errors, and interference by automating the manual testing steps and procedures presently used to screen blood.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

North America will continue to account for a large share in the market throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of technology in the U.S., and the strategic presence of key manufacturers.

