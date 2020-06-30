SkyVPN Partners with Africa’s Top Mobile Vendor Transsion to Offer Free VPN Service

San Jose, CA, 2020-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — SkyVPN, a leading free VPN services provider, today announced that a targeted version of its popular VPN app was officially released on Palmstore, Transsion’s app distribution platform.

Transsion Holdings (“Transsion”) and its three leading brands, Itel, Tecno and Infinix, jointly dominate the smartphone market in Africa, especially South Africa and Nigeria, Africa’s two largest markets. According to IDC figures, Transsion holds the largest market space in Africa, with 40% of unit shipments in the records of Q4 2019.

As a mobile industry leader in Africa, Transsion’s extensive user base provides a solid foundation for the SkyVPN team to develop and promote online services. Meanwhile, with the development of network infrastructure and the increasing popularity of smartphones, Africa has become a fastest-growing market for global smartphone sales and online services. And that raises a new situation that smart device users in Africa are much in demand of fast and secure online experience.

Given SkyVPN’s easy-to-use, fast and stable internet connection service and bank-grade encryption to ensure data security, and combined with Transsion’s distribution channels and payments arm PalmPay for payment services across Africa, the collaboration will enable Transsion’s users to surf the free VPN wave and bring the secure online experience to a broader group of internet users.

A VPN service encrypts all the internet traffic flowing to and from devices and routing it via an intermediary server. It helps maintain privacy and anonymity on the internet and makes it difficult for hackers to spy on users’ online activity. With deep experience and accumulation of technical capabilities, SkyVPN provides internet connection that doesn’t sacrifice speed for better security and helps transcend digital borders.

SkyVPN offers free online data traffic for users every day to access online content at no cost. Users can also enjoy paid premium traffic at an affordable price that the lowest offer is at only $1.99 per month, which is well below the market average.

“Our mission is to provide our global users with access to a real free world,” stated Steve, CEO and founder of SkyVpn. “We are delighted to team up with Transsion to provide better VPN service with a high-quality mix of security and performance for smartphone users in Africa, as well as other emerging markets.”

“Transsion has made remarkable and excellent efforts to improve localized experiences for its users,” he added. “And this cooperation will further enhance the online experience of SkyVPN’s global users.”

About SkyVPN

SkyVPN provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. Powered by robust global VPN servers, SkyVPN enables users to transcend digital borders and enjoy secure internet connection, anonymous web browsing and stable online experience at no cost. SkyVPN’s unlimited premium VPN service is available for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. For more information, please visit https://www.skyvpn.net/.