COVID-19 Industry Impact: Construction Equipment Rental Market Analyzed for Forecast 2019 to 2029

Analysis of the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Mobile Construction Cranes market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2019-2029. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Construction Equipment Rental market with maximum accuracy.

The high cost of procuring next generation construction equipment with features such as lift assist, predictive maintenance systems, and 360 vision cameras, heighten the demand for rental services. The global construction equipment rental market will grow 1.6X during the forecast period (2019-2029). The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Construction Equipment Rental market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Construction Equipment Rental market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Construction Equipment Rental market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Construction Equipment Rental market report consist of

United Rentals, Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc.

Ashtead Group Plc

Aktio Corporation

Loxam Sas

Kanamoto Co., Ltd.

Each market player encompassed in the Construction Equipment Rental market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Construction Equipment Rental market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Construction Equipment Rental market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

What insights readers can gather from the Construction Equipment Rental market report?

A critical study of the Construction Equipment Rental market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Construction Equipment Rental market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Construction Equipment Rental landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

