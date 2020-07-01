Surface Vision and Inspection Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2019-2023

01st July 2020 – The global Surface Vision and Inspection Market is estimated to witness a steady growth during the forecast year. Surface vision and inspection objectively examine edges and skin of flat structures for any deviations or imperfections. This enables the exclusion of any defects at an early stage in the production process. This technology assists manufacturers in optimizing their production process, high efficiency, enabling superior quality control, provide reliable scrutiny results, and improved customer satisfaction.

The surface vision and inspection market is driven by rising quality concerns and surging labor costs. To benefit from good market competitiveness, the players must improve their product quality to price ratio. At equal selling price they are mandated to increase the quality level, or at an equivalent quality, the company must decrease the selling price. Similar business strategies are being adopted by the players that improve their working methods and simplifies product designs. Consumer’s preference for enhanced quality and a significant rise in the commercial sector has mandated the players to improve their manufacturing techniques and allowing a stable growth.

Machine vision is a promising trend which is helping humans achieve crucial tasks in the minimally tedious way. Surface Vision and Inspection systems have advanced to the point where AI and IoT are replacing human inspectors. Surface quality assessment using part-handling is achieving modern industry goals like predictive maintenance. Perceptron Inc is a leading producer of 3D automated metrology solution called AutoFit® solution for flush and gap measurement on transparent head lamps, chrome trim, tail lamps, and painted surfaces. Their comprehensive range of automated metrology solutions has been assisting manufacturers in their complex industrial processes.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Surface Vision and Inspection in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

