Fruits & Vegetables Market: Seasonal Selections for Every Table

The global fruits & vegetables market was valued at USD 733.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,018.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing popularity of online grocery shopping, particularly among millennials and working professionals, is one of the key drivers behind this growth. The convenience of online shopping, with benefits such as doorstep delivery, has made it an attractive option for consumers, especially those with busy lifestyles or mobility challenges.

In particular, online grocery shopping has become popular for purchasing fresh produce, eliminating the need for time-consuming trips to physical stores. This trend is particularly appealing to older adults and individuals with mobility issues who prefer to avoid crowded shopping environments. Furthermore, the rise in meal kit deliveries, which often include fruit and vegetable combinations tailored to consumer needs, is also contributing to the growth of the market. These meal kits, which cater to health-conscious consumers, are particularly popular among millennials, Generation X, and individuals who live alone.

Additionally, the retail market in Canada, as analyzed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2021, shows robust demand for produce, with leading retailers accounting for 76% of the market share. This reflects the growing interest in fresh fruits and vegetables across North America and beyond. Millennials, in particular, are driving fruit and vegetable consumption in the U.S., due to their strong digital presence and online shopping habits. Retailers have responded by offering significant discounts and cashback incentives to appeal to this demographic.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region dominated the global fruits & vegetables market with a revenue share of 37.07% in 2023. The rapid pace of lifestyle changes, increased health consciousness, and a growing preference for organically produced products have been key drivers of this growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan, which have large consumer bases for fresh produce, are central to the market’s demand. The region, being the largest producer and consumer of fresh vegetables, plays a critical role in the overall market expansion.

By Product – Vegetables: Vegetables accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 53.0%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of vegan diets and the rising popularity of vegetables as a primary source of nutrition. The demand for a diverse range of vegetables is also being fueled by the growing interest in different cuisines and the use of vegetables in food processing for products like frozen vegetables, soups, and ready-to-eat meals.

By Type – Fresh Fruits: Fresh fruits led the market with the largest revenue share of 81.0% in 2023. The consumption of fresh fruits surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers turned to healthy eating habits, opting for fresh produce over processed foods. Despite logistical challenges and transport restrictions, the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables remained high, driven by heightened consumer focus on health and wellness.

By Distribution Channel – Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: The supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 65.4% in 2023. This preference is due to the convenience, pricing, product availability, and brand recognition offered by these large retail establishments. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide a one-stop shopping experience, which makes them an attractive choice for consumers. Additionally, the economies of scale allow these retailers to offer competitive prices, further driving their popularity among consumers.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 733.87 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,018.12 billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

North America: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global fruits & vegetables market is highly competitive, with well-established players such as Dole Food Company, Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc., General Mills Inc., Sunkist Growers, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Naturipe Farms, LLC, Grimmway Farms, Sysco Corporation, Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods, Inc., and Chiquita Brands International, Inc. These companies compete with each other in a market where product portfolios are diverse, and the distribution network is vast, allowing them to reach both regional and international consumers.

These market leaders have a large customer base due to their established networks and strong market presence. Their competition is based not only on the quality of products but also on innovative marketing strategies, pricing, and the ability to meet the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers.

Key Players

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Grimmway Farms

Sysco Corporation

Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods, Inc.

Chiquita Brands International, Inc.

Conclusion

The global fruits & vegetables market is projected to experience steady growth, driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, rising demand for organic products, and the growing trend of online grocery shopping. With a market value of USD 733.87 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach USD 1,018.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0%. Asia Pacific remains the largest market, while North America is expected to grow the fastest. As consumers increasingly seek healthier and more convenient food options, the market for fresh produce, particularly through online channels and supermarkets, will continue to evolve and expand. Companies that can adapt to these shifting preferences and offer innovative solutions are likely to see continued success in the growing global market for fruits and vegetables.