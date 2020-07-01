Plant-based Protein Powder Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2019 – 2023

01st July 2020 – Global Plant-based Protein Powder Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. The ingredients of plant-based protein powder are widely used in food and beverage products, pharmaceutical applications and sports nutrition products. The infant and adult age groups majorly consume these protein products as it has endless health benefits.

Due to the prevailing economies and increase in the demand for healthy food products is expected to increase the growth of the market in the developed as well as developing countries. The inclination towards plant-based protein powder is increasing due to its high nutritional value, economical & ethical reasons, non-allergic nature, easy to digest and is a sustainable source of protein, which is creating a huge impact on the consumers. Due to its highly efficient dynamics, the plant-based protein powder market will foresee a massive growth and witness lucrative development opportunities in the estimated time span.

Based on region, North America holds the major share of the market owing to the well-established food and beverage industry, increase in the concerns over protein and animal products, rise in the preference for meat substitutes, upsurge in the vegan population, health and wellness trend and surging demand for nutritional and healthy products. Along with this, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a faster rate due to the acceleration in protein rich diet awareness, rapid urbanization and growth in the economy. These factors are likely to expand in all the other regions worldwide and this will help the plant-based protein powder to foresee a massive progress.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

AMCO Proteins

Axiom Foods

Carbery Group

Optimum Nutrition

Transparent Labs

Muscletech

GymMax

Nature Power

Dymatize

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Plant-Based Protein Powder in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

