Plastic Refractory Material Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2019-2023

01st July 2020 – The global Plastic Refractory Material Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction period. Advent of pneumatic placement as an installation technique, and shifting preference towards improved gunnable refractory compositions by manufactures to curb rebound losses are expected to boost market demand for plastic refractory materials over the coming years.

Rampant demand for refractory materials from iron and steel industry are credited to the incorporation of advanced installation techniques by end-use industries. Refractories are currently used in heating furnaces, soaking furnaces, annealing furnace, sintering furnace and electric furnace roof. Use of refractories for degassing application, and coke & foundry markets is further propelling plastic refractory material market demand, in the recent years. Gunned refractories are gaining traction among iron and steel industry due to several benefits such as superior physical properties over rammed refractories.

Plibrico’s line of refractories were involved in developing plastic refractories since October 2015. Introduction of Phos-bonded plastics by Plibrico that bonds well with existing refractory are gaining traction as well. These Phos-bonded materials offer better thermal shock resistance with rapid firing rate. Incremental demand for these monolithic refractories, which contains of high content of granular and powdery materials, alongside traces of plastic clay, are credited to the growing focus towards reduction in the down-time of their furnace equipment and the rising production pressure. These refractories are helpful in several industrial operations, including furnace repairs.

Rising demand for trowel-able, sprayed, pumped and gunned refractories from various industry markets is expected to favor industry expansion during the forthcoming years. For instance, Allied Mineral Products have introduced SUPERBLACK as refractories, which are currently used to upkeep of runners and for a blast furnace taphole. Higher silica content and heat setting capabilities makes it ideal for blast furnace taphole. It also offer better slag resistance owing to the siliceous aggregate and carbon additions.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

LONTTO GROUP

Resco

Vitcas

Onex

Riverside

CHANEYCO Refratech

M. Lukas Company

Plibrico

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Plastic Refractory Material in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

