CommLab India Ranks First among Blended Learning Content Providers for 2020

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — CommLab India, the global leader in rapid eLearning and blended learning solutions, has been ranked number one in eLearning industry’s list of top blended learning content providers for 2020, for the second consecutive year. This recognition validates the company’s position as the best eLearning partner for effective corporate training.

Over the last 20 years, CommLab India has designed and developed more than 1500 hours of online training for blended learning programs for Fortune 500 companies. The company’s experience in classroom training puts it in a formidable position, not just in developing eLearning but also classroom training assets such as facilitator guides, participant guides, and job aids.

CommLab India’s vast experience in understanding an organization’s training needs and business goals to provide rapid eLearning solutions makes it an ideal choice of vendor to partner with for developing blended learning programs.

Through its consultancy services, the company offers Competency Mapping, Training Needs Identification, and Performance Evaluation to propose the most appropriate blended learning solutions. CommLab India owes its success in blended learning solutions to: