CommLab India Ranks First among Blended Learning Content Providers for 2020

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — CommLab India, the global leader in rapid eLearning and blended learning solutions, has been ranked number one in eLearning industry’s list of top blended learning content providers for 2020, for the second consecutive year. This recognition validates the company’s position as the best eLearning partner for effective corporate training.

Over the last 20 years, CommLab India has designed and developed more than 1500 hours of online training for blended learning programs for Fortune 500 companies. The company’s experience in classroom training puts it in a formidable position, not just in developing eLearning but also classroom training assets such as facilitator guides, participant guides, and job aids.

CommLab India’s vast experience in understanding an organization’s training needs and business goals to provide rapid eLearning solutions makes it an ideal choice of vendor to partner with for developing blended learning programs.

Through its consultancy services, the company offers Competency Mapping, Training Needs Identification, and Performance Evaluation to propose the most appropriate blended learning solutions. CommLab India owes its success in blended learning solutions to:

  • An effective 6-step approach to training and performance consultation
  • Efficient blended learning roadmaps that indicate the right amount of each learning format in the blend
  • A tried and tested rapid eLearning design and development process

The judging panel at eLearning Industry based their ranking of blended learning content providers on these 8 criteria:

  • Growth potential
  • Social responsibility
  • Customer retention
  • Customer reviews
  • Employee turnover
  • Innovation in learning
  • Content development quality
  • Expertise in training solutions
CommLab India Ranks First in the List of Top Blended Learning Content Providers for 2020

CommLab India has enabled organizations to rollout effective blended learning programs, cutting down on classroom time while boosting employee learning and productivity.

The company has the expertise to propose the right blended learning model that would effectively address the training needs of an organization and overcome the forgetting curve – a common challenge for training professionals. For more information on this, you can register for their webinar hosted by eLearning Industry, ‘Blended Learning – A Formidable Tool to Flatten the Forgetting Curve’.

A noteworthy blended learning project completed by the company is an Onboarding program developed for a contract research organization (CRO) that included 7 hours of eLearning and resources to conduct 15 hours of instructor-led training (ILT). The classroom training resources included PPTs to be used in classroom, classroom activities, facilitator and participant guides, and handouts for participants.

The training was a huge success as it helped leverage technology for rapid upskilling of new hires and drastically cut down the time spent by new hires in classroom training.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for virtual training and online training resources. And the company believes that blended learning would be the right solution to tackle the current training disruption.

About CommLab India’s achievement, Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder said, “We are thrilled to have topped the list of top blended learning content providers, yet again. We believe that integrating rapid eLearning – our core strength – in blended learning programs will help organizations accelerate their learning programs, while at the same time cutting cost, all priorities in the post-COVID world.”

About CommLab India:

CommLab India, with more than two decades’ experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked Number 1 in Rapid eLearning for 2020 and was declared the 2019 Silver Award winner among the top eLearning content providers by eLearning Industry.

With its formidable authoring tool expertise and experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions with any authoring tool for:

  • Converting of ILT material into instructionally sound, engaging, and visually appealing eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats
  • Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5, even when source files are not available
  • Translating English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio

