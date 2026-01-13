Dr. Marleen Greenleaf Introduces Just Breathe, A 21-Day Guided Journal For Reclaiming Peace, Presence, and Inner Power

Waldorf, MD, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — In a world marked by constant demands, burnout, and emotional overload, Dr. Marleen Greenleaf, DBA, offers women a restorative invitation to slow down and return to themselves with her new book, Just Breathe: A Guide to Reclaiming Peace and Presence. More than a traditional journal, the book is a structured 21-day journey that blends breathwork, mindfulness, and spiritual reflection to support healing, clarity, and renewal.

Created by a certified breathwork facilitator and Empowerment Architect, Just Breathe is intentionally designed for women who carry significant responsibility—whether in leadership, caregiving, ministry, or personal transformation—and who rarely give themselves permission to pause. The journal meets readers where they are, offering a gentle yet powerful framework for daily grounding and self-connection.

Each day of the 21-day experience includes four integrated elements: a soulful reflection to set intention, a simple and accessible breathwork practice, a focused affirmation to reinforce inner alignment, and a guided journaling prompt with dedicated space to write. Together, these components create a rhythm that encourages consistency without overwhelm, helping readers cultivate calm and presence one breath at a time.

Dr. Greenleaf’s inspiration for Just Breathe stems from her work supporting women navigating burnout, spiritual disconnection, and the pressure to remain productive at the expense of well-being. She emphasizes that breath is not merely a physical function, but a sacred tool for grounding, awareness, and empowerment. Through intentional breathing and reflection, readers are guided back to their inner wisdom and a deeper sense of peace.

The journal speaks to women seeking balance between faith and daily life, offering space to reconnect spiritually while tending to emotional and mental health. Whether readers are healing from exhaustion, stepping into leadership, or longing for deeper self-awareness, Just Breathe provides a supportive companion for transformation rooted in presence rather than performance.

Written in a warm, affirming tone, the book encourages readers to release urgency and embrace stillness as a source of strength. Dr. Greenleaf positions breath as a bridge—connecting body, mind, and spirit—while reminding readers that peace is not something to chase, but something to remember.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/f2uHSoc

