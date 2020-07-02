FURUNO acquire EMRI A/S

Danish based provider of advanced ships Maneuvering and Steering Systems.

HVIDOVRE, Denmark, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Furuno, the global leader in Maritime Navigation, Communication and Acoustic systems, announced the acquisition, on July 1, 2020, of Danish company EMRI A/S, specializing in autopilots, steering control, joystick dynamic positioning and maneuvering systems, founded in 1972.

Based in Herlev, a suburb to Copenhagen, EMRI is a prominent provider of steering control systems, autopilots and track control systems. Their autopilots have been well accepted for almost 2 decades, worldwide, and are today in operation onboard 1000+ vessels. Steering control systems have also been a key focus of EMRI’s for many years. Steering gear remote control systems are designed to fit owners’ requirements of safety and ease of operation. The customer reference list includes some of the world renowned shipping companies and cruise line owners. EMRI also designs and manufactures Joystick Dynamic Positioning systems with cutting-edge fuel saving algorithms. EMRI is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) supplier to several major industrial players with a large installed base.

​​Muneyuki Koike, Senior Managing Director and Divisional General Manager, Marine Electronic Products Division of FURUNO Electric Company said, “We are very pleased to welcome EMRI and our new colleagues to Furuno’s organization. The acquisition of EMRI complements our existing and growing presence in the marine market and reinforces our strategy to enhance safety and efficiency at sea, with our core competencies of Sensing, Processing, Communication, Integration, and now with action Control systems. I am excited that EMRI’s technology for maneuvering of larger and specialized vessels will open new opportunities for our innovative capabilities.”

Claus Nørtoft Thomsen, Managing Director and owner of EMRI said: “The acquisition marks a milestone in the history of EMRI’s technology, and will accelerate growth opportunities in existing and new technologies together with Furuno, a reputable leader in ship navigation, fish finding and communication systems. I am very pleased to communicate that the EMRI team is enthusiastic to join forces with Furuno, with whom EMRI has been collaborating for several years, supplying sophisticated autopilots and steering system. We stand to unlock substantial sales synergies abroad thanks to Furuno’s global presence. Our access to Furuno’s technical expertise, innovative technologies, and expanding global reach will provide great opportunities for our staff, as well as new benefits and solutions for our customers.”

The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

About Furuno (Nishinomiya, JAPAN)

Motto: Challenge the Invisible.

Since its inception in 1948, FURUNO has been responding to the needs of the maritime industry through development of a wide range of innovative marine products.

Based upon the business vision of “Achieving better safety, security and comfort to bring about a society and sea navigation that considers the needs of people and the environment” and, “VALUE thru GLOBALIZATION and SPEED”, Furuno operates in two business segments. The Marine business segment develops, manufactures, and sells various types of navigation equipment, fishing equipment, radio communication equipment. The Industrial business segment develops, manufactures and sells medical equipment and ICT devices, such as GPS and ITS (intelligent transportation systems) products, wireless LAN systems and infrastructure maintenance / management and meteorological monitoring and analysing system.

