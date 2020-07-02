Cell Surface Markers Market worth USD 769 million by 2023

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The cell surface markers market is valued at an estimated USD 520 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 769 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1%. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and the development of biodusters.

Download PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216278622

The demand for mice as a source of antibodies to increase in the coming years

On the basis of antibodies by source, the global cell surface markers industry is segmented into mice, rats, and other sources. In 2018, the mice segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the cost-effectiveness offered by mice models as a source of antibody production.

T cell surface markers segment to dominate the cell surface markers market, by cell type, during the forecast period

The cell surface markers market, by cell type, is segmented into T cell surface markers, B cell surface markers, NK cell surface markers, monocyte cell surface markers, and other cell types. In 2018, the T cell surface markers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market. The increasing use of these cell surface markers in research and diagnostics is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Research applications segment to dominate the cell surface markers market, by application, in 2018

Based on application, the cell surface markers market is segmented into research and clinical applications. In 2018, the research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising public-private funding for cell surface marker-based research and the growing use of cell surface markers in cancer, stem cell, and HIV research.

Academic & research institutes estimated to be the largest end users of cell surface markers in 2018

On the basis of end user, the cell surface markers market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2018, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell surface markers market. The growing use of cell surface markers in cancer, stem cell, and HIV research; increasing number of cancer and stem cell research projects across the globe; and the rising public-private funding for cell surface marker-based research are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Request for Sample Pages @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216278622

North America is expected to be the largest regional market for cell surface markers

This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and the development of biodusters.

Geographically, the Cell Surface Markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Market growth in North America, the largest regional market for cell surface markers, is primarily driven by the increasing number of R&D activities and the growing use of cell surface markers in personalized medicine and drug discovery & development. However, the market in Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asian market can be attributed to the increasing number of life sciences research activities and government initiatives to boost the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in several Asian countries.

Leading Companies

The major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abcam (UK), GenScript (China), BioLegend (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Bio-Techne (US).

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=216278622