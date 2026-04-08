Startup ecosystem expert, Mentor Shreekant Patil Plays Crucial Role in Successful Execution of IDE Bootcamp 2026 in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2026-04-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp 2026 – Edition 3 (Phase 1), a five-day bootcamp held from 06th April 2026 – 10th April 2026 at KBT College of Engineering, Nashik, has Inaugurated successfully with over 250 participants from across India. The bootcamp, organized under the auspices of AICTE (Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, SBI Foundation, and Wadhwani Foundation, is designed to foster innovation, strengthen design thinking, and promote entrepreneurial capabilities among students. This initiative has already seen the successful completion of over 100 editions across the country.

CEng. Shreekant Patil, a renowned startup mentor and ecosystem expert, played a crucial role in the success of this Innovation, Design & Entrepreneurship – IDE Bootcamp 2026 at KBTCEO. With his extensive experience in creating and strengthening the startup ecosystem both regionally and nationally, Shreekant Patil provided invaluable guidance and support throughout the IDE bootcamp. As an official Startup India mentor and advisor at the Wadhwani Foundation and an advisory member at the Startup Cell of KBT College of Engineering (KBTCOE), Startup committee chair at MACCIA & NIMANashik and Startup, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Expert. Shreekant Patil’s expertise was instrumental in curating the event’s content, securing industry leaders for expert sessions, and organizing impactful panel discussions. As part of his ongoing efforts to ignite innovation in Nashik, Shreekant Patil, who launched an initiative igniting innovation – NISIC Nashik in 2025, played a pivotal role in the success of the IDE Bootcamp 2026 inaugural function at MVP KBT College of Engineering, Nashik.

Shreekant Patil‘s contribution to the IDE bootcamp 2026 underscores his commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. With a rich background in startup ecosystems and a deep understanding of industry needs, he has been actively working towards empowering students and emerging entrepreneurs with the tools and mindset necessary for success.

The IDE bootcamp 2026 also saw significant contributions from KBTCOE’s leadership, with Principal Dr. Satish R. Devane, Dr. Abhijit Kulkarni, Dr. Sandip Kumar Sonawane, and Dr. Jadhav, serving as coordinators from the college. The event was held under the guidance of Dr. Devane, Principal of KBTCOE, and with the support of Mr. Gopal Sharma, Startup Fellow at AICTE.

In a statement, Shreekant Patil expressed, “The IDE Bootcamp is a unique platform that provides students with the opportunity to explore the world of innovation and entrepreneurship hands-on. I am privileged to be a part of this event and am proud of the transformative impact it has had on the participants. My goal is to continue empowering young innovators across the country, helping them build resilient, scalable ventures that can make a difference in society.”

The IDE Bootcamp 2026 is a critical component of India’s growing startup ecosystem and plays a vital role in shaping future entrepreneurs who will lead innovation and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.