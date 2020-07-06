Spokes Digital to host a discussion of “The Rise of Mobile Commerce in Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industries” on July 9th, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and CBD Product industries, will be hosting a live webinar on “The rise of Mobile e-commerce in Cannabis & Hemp/CBD industries.” This webinar is a continuation in the series which focuses on the dynamics of digital marketing during this COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will learn how the influence of mobile devices can drive the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD industry.

About this Event

Due to the availability and proliferation of e-commerce technologies, the retail landscape has shifted dramatically over the past few decades. More and more customers are enjoying the convenience, and now the safety, of buying goods online because they can easily search retailers at their hands anywhere.

Our team will discuss

How the growth in the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD Product industries is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the industry’s growth that paves the way for cannabis e-commerce creation.

How you can capture more business with a strong mobile presence, and how local cannabis businesses can attract customers who are looking for information on the go and making immediate decisions.

Webinar Details

Join our webinar on Thursday, July 9th, at 10:00 am PDT, with hosts Varun Patel, Founder & CEO, and Lauren Laplante, CGO, of Spokes Digital, Inc. Register today (or if you cannot attend live, register and we will send you the recording after the online event).

Speaker Bios:

Varun Patel

As founder and CEO, Varun is driven to help clients succeed and grow revenue through Spokes Digital marketing solutions. He decided three years ago to dedicate his company’s digital marketing services to the Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Product industries.

Lauren Laplante-Rottman

As Chief Growth Officer, Lauren provides strategic focus to Spokes Digital and our client relationships. She brings broad business consulting experience and a personal passion for the Cannabis and CBD Product industries.

About Spokes Digital, Inc.

For over three years now, Spokes Digital, Inc. has provided dedicated digital marketing services to the Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Product Industries. Based in the San Francisco area, our data-driven solutions help our clients to increase online visibility & E-Commerce sales. We provide end-to-end digital solutions using the latest marketing technologies and data analytics to help our clients reach a broad audience. Our performance-oriented solutions lead our clients to excel at the top of the Cannabis & CBD Product industries. Our client list includes MedMen, Columbia Care, Fleur Marche, Foria, Get Sava.

