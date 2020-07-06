The ZYG 808 releases new single ‘Thumpin”

EAST COAST, USA, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Hip-hop and urban music songwriter and producer, The ZYG 808 has released his latest official single, “Thumpin’.” on his own Soul Poets Records in conjunction with the newly built Polyphonic Studios. 100% legit, performed deep in the groove, and bringing that old-school 1990s East Coast sound like hasn’t been heard in decades, “Thumpin’” showcases The ZYG 808 as one of the most intriguing rap and hip-hop artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

New England’s The ZYG 808 cites as main artistic influences Kendrick Lamar, Rakim, J Cole, Hopsin, Travis Scott, and Method Man. The ZYG 808’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds an analog, uber-traditional rawness for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on urban poetry atop minimalist beats alone, “Thumpin’” by The ZYG 808 has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Thumpin’,” The ZYG 808 writes, “Hip-hop started out as party music. That is what it should still be. I make music for folks to have a good time to.”

The current official bio of ZYG 808 (pronounced ‘Zee Why Gee Eight-Oh-Eight) describes him as a world-class, Grammy-nominated producer, composer, and artist specializing in the genres of hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and house music/EDM. A veteran percussionist at a startlingly young age, ZYG was already drumming at four years old and recording in the studio by seven. Before graduating 2nd grade, he’d already supplied drum tracks to award-winning house-music album “DEEP Soul Chants & Hollers.” By 11, ZYG was headlining the Boston Jazz Fest.

“The ZYG 808 is an artist who follows the paths of his influences,” his bio continues. “These include Art Blakey, Rakim, John Blackwell, Jr, J Cole, Max Roach, The RZA, Tito Puente, Pete Rock, Lionel Hampton, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Joe Cuba, Quest Love, Big Daddy Kane, Clyde Stubblefield, and Hopsin; yet he’s effectively leaving his unique imprint along the way.”

ZYG started singing and drumming for Grammy-nominated soul-funk band The GroovaLottos at age 13 and has been touring with them since.

“Thumpin’” by The ZYG 808 on the Soul Poets Records/Polyphonic Studios label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Also catch the video on VEVO, TIDAL, or AMAZON or through http://thezyg808.com

