Guido Negraszus releases new album ‘Blue Garden MMXX’

WESTERN AUSTRALIA, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of synthwave, electronica, and background-score music known as Guido Negraszus has released his latest official album, “Blue Garden MMXX.” The album contains 14 original Guido Negraszus tracks for a total listening time of over an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Crisp, crystalline, and blending ’80s-era synth sounds with ultra-modern studio technique, “Blue Garden MMXX” showcases Guido Negraszus as one of the most intriguing synthtronica artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Western Australia’s Guido Negraszus cites as main artistic influences Jean Michel Jarre, Vangelis, Tangerine Dream, Enya, and Mike Oldfield. Guido Negraszus’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on rhythm, melody, and a certain futuristic elegance, “Blue Garden MMXX” by Guido Negraszus has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall themes and messages of his “Blue Garden MMXX” record, Guido Negraszus writes:

“BLUE GARDEN MMXX is my 30-year anniversary album. My debut album, ‘BLUE GARDEN,’ was released in 1990. ‘Blue Garden MMXX’ is a look back at the beginning of my career, implementing my very own German electronica style without ignoring my influences such as Jean Michel Jarre, Vangelis and Tangerine Dream. ‘BLUE GARDEN MMXX’ was 100% created by the use of software synthesizers compared to a very minimal hardware setup in 1990 (3 synths, 1 drum machine, 2 effect units). ‘BLUE GARDEN’ (1990) was created in Southwest Germany near Lake Constance. ‘BLUE GARDEN MMXX’ was created in Southwest Australia near Margaret River.”

Currently residing in Busselton, WA, Guido Negraszus has released 26 albums in the genres of new-age, electronic, chill-out, soundtrack, and meditation music to date, all as an independent artist. A Tonmeister graduate from the prestigious SAE Institute for creative media, Guido possesses a command of both the technical and musical elements of modern music production.

“Blue Garden MMXX” by Guido Negraszus is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, synthwave, electronica, and background-score fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Blue Garden MMXX” by Guido Negraszus –

Official Website –

http://www.guidonegraszus.com