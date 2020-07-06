Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $ 1,476.1 Million | Segmentation & Geographical Analysis | Impact of Covid 19

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%

Market Growth Drivers:

High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

Growth in the Number of Individuals Covered Under Medical Insurance

Emerging Markets in Asia Present High-Growth Opportunities

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The ANA Testing Market is segmented based on products, diseases, techniques, end users, and regions.

In the products market, the assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in the number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

Based on techniques, the antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into three broad segment, namely, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

The end-user segments in this market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share, primarily due to the rising healthcare spending which has resulted in a growth in use of ANA testing products in hospitals.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in the antinuclear antibody test market include Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).