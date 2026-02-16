Lucintel Forecasts FRP Panel Market to Reach $2 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global FRP Panel Market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, trucks and trailers, recreational vehicles, and others. The global FRP panel market is expected to $2 billion by 2031 from $1.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2025 to 2031. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities and rising demand for durable, corrosion resistant, lightweight products in the construction and truck and trailer industries.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in FRP panel market to 2031 by end use industry (building and construction, truck and trailer, recreational vehicles and other end use industries), reinforcement (glass composites and carbon composites), matrix type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, and PP composites and others), resin group (thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that building and construction will remain the largest end use segment and trucks and trailers segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Polyester composites will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its low cost and mostly used in applications, such as side wall panels, roof, and floors. Epoxy composite is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on FRP Panel Market

North America is expected to remain the largest market and due to the growing residential and commercial construction industry and increasing production of recreational vehicles and trucks & trailers. APAC is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Verzatec, Lamilux Heinrich Strunz, US Liner Company, Fibrosan, and Glasteel are the major supplier in the FRP panel market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Woven Fiberglass Dust Filter Bag Market

Industrial Transmitter Market

Medical Radiation Detection Market

Micro Guide Catheter Market

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Market