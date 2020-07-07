Cloud Analogy to Host Webinar on Salesforce for Nonprofits-Data Solutions For Social Change

Delaware, USA, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, the leading Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and Salesforce Development Company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, 16th July 202O at 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT that will be presented by Deepali Kulshrestha, the Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy.

This webinar will be for individuals and organizations considering a move to Salesforce or looking to better utilize the instance they currently have in place.

In this webinar, the attendees will learn:

Different ways through which the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) can help you address key challenges like supporter acquisition.

All about the NPSP Data Model, Opportunity Setting, Account, and Contact Settings in NPSP.

How customer-centric marketing journeys help you create personalized experiences for customers of your organization.

The strategies and tools you will need to continue raising funds for your mission in these uncertain times.

In this webinar on NPSP, Salesforce experts at Cloud Analogy will show you how NPSP helps solve some of the most common challenges in nonprofit fundraising.

Deepali Kulshrestha commented: “Whether you need a basic donor management tool or are looking for a customizable system to meet your unique organizational needs, NPSP is here to help. This powerful tool allows you to truly work smarter – not harder. You can work more efficiently and effectively, using less time and fewer resources. Attend this webinar to discover the different ways through which the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) can help you address key challenges like supporter acquisition.”

Webinar Topic: Salesforce for Nonprofits-Data Solutions For Social Change

Date: Thursday, 16th July 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST /3 PM GMT

Registration for this webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and to register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.

About Deepali Kulshrestha

Deepali Kulshrestha, a certified Salesforce Advanced Administrator and Salesforce Developer and CSPO Certified at Cloud Analogy, is a successful name in the industry circles when it comes to the delivery of successful projects with end-to-end testing.

Over the years, she has also demonstrated great leadership qualities in Delivery Planning & Management, Resource & technology pool management, and driving end-to-end Business Process Excellence and Organizational Transformation. Deepali is the Women-In-Tech (WIT) leader, Faridabad Region of Salesforce apart from being an active leader in a wide range of other socio-economic activities and events.

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.

Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.

Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/