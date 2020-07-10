HudoSoft announces omnichannel contact center software for Hospitality industries

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — HudoSoft has announced the launch of omnichannel contact center software to scale the performance and productivity of the hospitality sector by upgrading to modern technologies.

HudoSoft VP, on the launch of omnichannel contact center software for the hospitality industry, said, “There has always been a misconception in mind of people that contact center software is only for call centers. The innovative features of contact center software make it suitable for all industries, and it removes their dilemma of delivering the best customer experience. HudoSoft is glad to announce its omnichannel contact center software with integrated IVR and WebRTC to make it the best contact center software for the hospitality industry.”

He continued the conversation and stated its features and how HoduSoft’s contact center software is a better and new tool for the hospitality sector. Typically, various features of call center software include autodialer, automatic call distribution, predictive dialer, skill-based routing, and analytics, and performance report of agents.

The skill-based routing feature intelligently transfers the calls to the most appropriate agent by matching the set of skills required to resolve the issue of customers quickly. It saves the waiting time of customers and enhances the efficiency of agents, thus offering higher productivity.

Companies can regularly organize sales campaigns and engage in cold calls to get feedback from customers and improve services of the hospitality sector. Autodialer fetches leads from the CRM and dials number only when a live human connects. It enhances the efficiency of calls in the hospitality sector.

HudoSoft’s contact center software comes with an omnichannel feature to offer a seamless experience to the hospitality industry. Now customers can choose any channel to get in contact with hospitality services providers, and agents can check the complete conversation history of the customer at one place to offer a quick resolution of queries. It can be used from smartphones and provides an opportunity for agents to get in touch with customers from any location.

HudoSoft has integrated WebRTC into its contact center software to enhance its functionality and make it easy to use. WebRTC allows hotel owners to give a video presentation of their services and share documents.

Administrators can have an overview of the performance of agents by monitoring and analyzing the performance report. HudoSoft offers complete flexibility to customize the IVR levels as per your requirements and according to the number of available agents.

HudoSoft offers a customised contact center software to assist companies in reducing cost and offer exceptional customer service. It’s perfection in VoIP makes it the best choice for Omnichannel contact center software development.

Hospitality industries can contact HudoSoft to get customized contact center software as per the needs of their businesses.

