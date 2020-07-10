Future Electronics Introduces Supply Chain Webinar Series

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free Supply Chain Webinar series, starting July 16th, 2020.

Webinar details

Navigating through U.S. and China Trade Tensions

Participants will learn more about the impact of tariffs, FTZ and the new Hong Kong regulatory changes on the electronic components supply chain in the midst of the U.S. and China trade tensions.

The trade tensions between the United States and China have placed the electronics industry leaders in a precarious spot, having to figure out how to navigate in an ever-changing and unstable landscape that requires the right supply chain partners.

Date & Time: Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. (EDT)

Registration deadline: July 15th, 2020

You will hear from:

Mark Nolan – Director, Global Trade Compliance, Future Electronics

