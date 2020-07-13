360quadrants Releases Top 25 UV Disinfection Equipment Vendors

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — UV Disinfection Equipment purifies water with the use of disinfectant rays. This solution is mainly used to disinfect water, wastewater, air, and food. Best UV Disinfection Equipment is environment-friendly and uses a chemical-free approach for the purification process. Operators can use it easily, and it is very safe. This equipment is implemented in industries like food & beverage, biopharmaceutical, and manufacturing. The growing demand for UV disinfection equipment can be attributed to the need for purified drinking water and the increase of other healthcare applications.

Categorization of UV DISINFECTION EQUIPMENT vendors on 360Quadrants

25 companies offering UV Disinfection Equipment Leaders were analyzed and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and Kuraray Co., Ltd. have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Integrated Aqua Systems Inc., Aquatic Solutions, Aquanetto Group GmbH, and Typhon Treatment Systems Ltd. have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

American Ultraviolet, Lumalier Corporation, Alfaa UV, LIT Company, UVO3 Ltd, SITA slr, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., Aqualine II Water Systems, UV Pure, Advanced UV, Inc., and Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd. have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

Hoenle AG, Ultra Aqua, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., and Ozonia have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions & services.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Top UV Disinfection Equipment Companies comparisons between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology

360quadrants the top UV Disinfection Equipment Quadrant performed & rated using the following methodology:

1) A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2) A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3) Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the UV Disinfection Equipment market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4) A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers b) Industry Experts c) 360Quadrants Analysts d) Vendors (Competitors)

5) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6) After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

