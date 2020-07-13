Future Electronics Features Bosch BMP390L Longevity Barometric Pressure Sensor

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Bosch BMP390L Longevity Barometric Pressure Sensor in their latest e-newsletter, Sense Connect Control.

Bosch BMP390L high-performance longevity digital barometric pressure sensor serves the needs of demanding and emerging industrial markets that include robots, drones, home appliances and logistics, white goods, among others needing a sensor with a long lifecycle, absolute accuracy and a low TCO simultaneously.

The BMP390L is part of Bosch Sensortec sensors that expand on its predecessors. This pressure sensor covers a wide measurement range, coupled with low power consumption and high performance, hitting a sweet spot of attractive price with functionality. The barometric pressure sensor is available in a compact 10-pin metal-lid LGA package with a footprint of just 2.0 x 2.0 and 0.75 package height, allowing low power consumption of 3.2-µA at 1 Hz for implementation of battery-driven devices.

