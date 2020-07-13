Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Worth $1.63 billion | Growth Drivers, leading Major Key Players Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott (US).

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is projected to reach to reach $1.63 billion, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures and the use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies. However, the lack of financial provisions for the clinical interpretation of TDM results is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:Use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies;

TDM provides valuable guidance for the dose adjustment of antibiotics, immunosuppressants, antiepileptics, and other drugs. However, its use in traditional anticancer therapies has been limited. The requirement of multiple blood samples to adequately define the systemic exposure of anticancer drugs is the major issue encountered while testing for anticancer therapies.

Drugs in blood samples have a short elimination half-life and are given by intermittent intravenous injections; this makes the entire monitoring process difficult to analyze. However, newer targeted anticancer therapies have different pharmacokinetic (PK) and dosing characteristics as compared with traditional cytotoxic drugs. Owing to this, it is now possible to estimate the steady-state drug exposure with a single trough-level measurement. Recent evidence indicates that certain PK parameters, including trough levels, are correlated with clinical outcomes for many cytotoxic agents, including imatinib, sunitinib, rituximab, and cetuximab. Although current evidence is not sufficient to make TDM a compulsory practice, investigations with encouraging results will have a practical place in the clinical care of patients with cancer. With the increasing incidence of cancer and focus on reducing the adverse effects of drugs, the monitoring of antineoplastic drugs is expected to gain more importance in the treatment of cancer.

Based on product, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe as a result of the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Based on technology, the immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of technology, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. The immunoassays segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2018, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the huge demand for better healthcare services; increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases; rapid development in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea; growing healthcare research investments in this region; and increasing per capita income of the middle-class population.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The key players operating in the TDM Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Abbott (US).