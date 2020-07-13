Neuroprosthetics Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

13th July 2020 – The market for Neuroprosthetics in 2015 was estimated at USD 4.2 billion globally. This can be attributed to high prevalence rate of disorders such as severe depression, Alzheimer’s, muscle/neuromuscular junction disorder, ophthalmic, auditory, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s which will drive the growth.

Also, the increasing investments in R&D for new products and device innovation & development for effective treatment plans to be used for neurological diseases are anticipated to provide significant boost to the overall demand. The increasing preference of self-charging devices, which uses bioenergy is expected to propel demand for brain implants throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in aging population susceptible to neurological diseases is presumed to be a high impact factor for increasing neural implants demand throughout the forecast period.

Technology Insights

The largest market share of around 50.0% was held by spinal cord stimulation segment in 2015. The dominant share can be attributed to high penetration of these devices with technological upgradations. These upgradations facilitate usage in various applications, to treat impaired autonomic, sensory, and motor functions.

Advent of technologically advanced products, that includes surgical implantable devices, featuring images, MRI, movable and automated probes, and local field potentials is predicted to provide attractive growth opportunities. Moreover, the frequent development of next-generation technologies by manufacturers, to enhance treatment interventions for restoration of impaired neurological functions, makes sacral nerve stimulators as fastest growing segment.

Type Insights

The largest market share was held by motor prosthetics followed by the cochlear prosthetics segment in 2015. The dominant share held by motor prosthetic can be attributed to increased adoption, preference for implantable devices in bladder control and brain computer interface for treatment of lateral sclerosis & paraplegic patients.

A rapid growth is seen by the auditory segment owing to the increase in usage of mid brain AMI’s and brain stem implants ABI’s by patients with impaired hearings. Cochlear implants can be used for stimulation therapy and signal processing systems, which is expected to broaden the treatment scope in the future for neural disorders.

Various companies which offer solutions for a wide range of neurological disorders are BrainGate, Sonova, MED-EL, Nervo Corp., Retina Implant AG, St. Jude Medical Inc., and Boston Scientific Corporation. The prominent players include NeuroPace Inc, NDI Medical LLC, Medtronic Inc., Cyberonics Inc., and Cochlear Limited.

The largest share of over 50.0% in terms of revenue was held by North America in 2015. The dominancy in terms of revenue can be attributed to various factors such as, private and government funding as well as supportive healthcare infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to witness an upward shift as a consequence of advent of technologically advanced products for patients with impaired hearing and increasing initiatives by the government.

The fastest growing region is predicted to be Asia Pacific owing to the untapped opportunities present in this emerging region. The shifting focus towards overall cost containment in manufacturing of implants and high awareness amongst patients are predicted to drive the growth prospects. Moreover, increasing investments by the key players for development of new manufacturing facilities is expected to provide high growth potential over the coming years for neural implants.

