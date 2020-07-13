Which regions have the highest market share in small cell 5G network market?

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Jul-13 — The Small Cell 5G Network Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2019 to USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.1% during the forecast period. Small cells are low-power base stations that are used to improve network coverage and network capacity, helping end users to bolster their wireless connectivity. These cells are mostly deployed over indoor and outdoor environments to deliver rapid data services to customers. The small cell network would play a pivotal role in 5G networks. Currently, 5G telecom operators are more focused on deploying small cell under low-frequency band for delivering improved bandwidth services to customers.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global small cell 5G network market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. North America is an eminent leader in adopting advanced technologies. Operators across North America are expected to deploy small cell solutions on their 5G mobile infrastructures; for example, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile have shown positive approach toward commercializing 5G networks. These operators have signed billion-dollar deals with network equipment providers, such as Nokia, Samsung, Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE, to build up their 5G network infrastructure. North America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have the highest market share in the small cell 5G network market, where these two regions together contribute approximately 55% to the global small cell 5G network market in the year 2019. Due to increasing mobile data traffic, the demand for small cell 5G network is growing tremendously. The emergence of the CBRS band and minimization of CAPEX and OPEX cost play a key role in driving the market of small cell 5G network.

Market Players

Key players and innovating vendors in the global small cell 5G network market include Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), ip.access (UK), Corning (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Contela (South Korea), and Baicells Technologies (US).

