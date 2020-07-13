Sepsis Diagnostics Market worth USD 700 million by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The sepsis diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing prevalence of sepsis, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.

Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various advantages offered by this technique in the diagnosis of sepsis and the growing need for early disease diagnosis.

Based on the product, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2019, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased used of blood culture media as it is the standard method for the diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.

The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2019

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, pathology & reference laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis coupled with a large number of fatalities caused by the illness, and in-house hospital laboratories perform a large number of blood culture tests to identify BSIs (caused by bacteria, fungi/yeast, or viruses).

North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market

This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing prevalence of sepsis, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative sepsis diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, increasing sepsis incidences performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of sepsis diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Leading Companies

The major players in the market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), and CytoSorbents (US), among others.

