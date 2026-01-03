Greenhouse Solar Control Announces Expanded Window Tinting Service in Houston

Houston, United States, 2026-01-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Greenhouse Solar Control, a trusted leader in professional window film solutions, today announced the expansion of its window tinting service in Houston. This upgrade will help more homeowners and businesses improve comfort, lower energy bills, and protect their properties from heat and harmful sunlight.

With temperatures rising across Texas, many Houston residents are looking for better ways to cool their homes and reduce glare. The expanded service brings faster appointments, more film options, and advanced tinting technology to meet the growing demand. The company now offers a full line of solar window tinting, privacy film, heat-control film, UV protection film, decorative film, safety window film, and specialized residential and commercial tinting solutions.

“We are excited to offer more service options for families and businesses in Houston,” said a spokesperson for Greenhouse Solar Control. “Our goal is to provide high-quality window film that helps keep spaces cooler, safer, and more comfortable every day.”

The expanded service includes upgrades for both residential window tinting and commercial window tinting. Homeowners can now choose from new heat-reducing films designed for Texas sun exposure. These films help block UV rays, reduce fading, lower cooling costs, and improve indoor comfort. Business owners can benefit from anti-glare tinting, storefront privacy film, and security window film that helps protect against break-ins and damage.

Greenhouse Solar Control also added new installation teams, allowing customers to schedule faster service in Houston and surrounding areas. The company uses high-quality materials, advanced tools, and trained specialists to ensure smooth and long-lasting film application. Each project is customized based on window size, building type, sun direction, and energy-efficiency needs.

The expansion supports the rising demand for eco-friendly home upgrades. Window tinting has become one of the most effective ways for Houston residents to reduce heat and energy use without replacing windows. The company’s new service options make it easier for customers to choose the right film for comfort, safety, privacy, and long-term value.

Greenhouse Solar Control continues to focus on reliable service, customer education, and affordable pricing. The company plans to offer more community resources and guides to help Houston homeowners understand the benefits of solar window tinting and UV protection.

About Greenhouse Solar Control

Greenhouse Solar Control is a Houston-based provider of residential and commercial window film solutions. The company specializes in heat-control window tinting, privacy film, UV protection, security window film, anti-graffiti film, and decorative tinting. Known for quality service and expert installation, Greenhouse Solar Control helps customers improve comfort, energy efficiency, and sun protection.

