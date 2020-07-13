PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical ceramics market is expected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 13.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increase in cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing number of conferences and symposiums. In Canada, market growth is driven by the increasing R&D activities for medical ceramics and growth in the geriatric population.

By type of material, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of type of material, the medical ceramics market is broadly segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is further divided into zirconia, alumina, and others (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride).

In 2017, the bioinert ceramics segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, rising demand for attractive dental restorations, the launch of new and advanced products, and growing research activities for the development of novel products.

By application, the dental applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy).

The dental applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and the rising cases of periodontal disorders.

North America to dominate the market in 2017

Geographically, the medical ceramics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing Japan’s growing healthcare industry, the lucrative medical devices industry in China, favorable tax policy in China, growing aging population in China and India, rising number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries in India, high incidence of CVD in India, and rising volume of hip and knee replacement procedures in Australia.

Leading Companies

CoorsTek (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera (Japan), Morgan Advance Material (UK), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Rauschert (Germany), Straumann (Switzerland), H.C. Stark (Germany), 3M (US), and DSM (Netherlands).

