XploreMR provides useful information on the competitive environment and strategies of key players in a new study titled " Expanded Polystyrene Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2019 to 2027″

Expanded Polystyrene Market – Scope of the report

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the Expanded Polystyrene market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Tons), according to a XploreMR study. The research propounds key trends that are currently influencing growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market along with the macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on overall value chain from component suppliers to end users, which are expected to transform the future of the Expanded Polystyrene market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for Expanded Polystyrene products. It also contains value chain analysis along with key market participants. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitive analysis about market key players and strategic overviews. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Expanded Polystyrene manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings and key strategy. A list of key companies operating in the Expanded Polystyrene market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Expanded Polystyrene Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global Expanded Polystyrene market is segmented by product, end-use and region

Product End Use Region White Building & Construction North America Grey Packaging Latin America Black Others (Automotive, Medical, etc.) Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA

Country-specific assessment on demand for the Expanded Polystyrene has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous Expanded Polystyrene manufacturers, experts and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Expanded Polystyrene market analyzed are BASF SE, Total S.A., Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V., Trinseo SA Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Versalis S.P.A., Flint Hills, Resources, LLC, PJSC Sibur Holding, Nova Chemicals Corporation Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Kaneka Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Bewisynbra Group, and others

Expanded Polystyrene Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered have been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights on the Expanded Polystyrene market.

For ascertaining the market size on the basis of volume and value, revenues generated by leading players, coupled with their production capacities are taken into consideration. Backed by a proven & tested research approach, the report offered necessary information on the Expanded Polystyrene market. Qualitative aspects gained from industry experts and opinion leaders have also been adhered to by the analysts while developing this insightful report on the Expanded Polystyrene market. Secondary research is leveraged for ascertaining the overall size of the Expanded Polystyrene market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influences the growth of the Expanded Polystyrene market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as construction industry and packaging industry among others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the Expanded Polystyrene market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.