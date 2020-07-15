DJ LaTimmy releases new EP album ‘Beatmechanix Vol.1’

BOTSWANA, Nigeria, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of dance music known as DJ LaTimmy has released his latest official EP album, “Beatmechanix Vol.1.” The EP album contains six original DJ LaTimmy tracks for an approximate total listening time of half an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Upbeat, energizing, and a dance floor filler, “Beatmechanix Vol.1” showcases DJ LaTimmy as one of the most intriguing dance music artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

Botswana’s DJ LaTimmy, born Timothy Sabuta in 1984, is a producer and DJ since 2003. He has been a high-demand name in the Gaborone capitol city area for many years, and was a pioneer in blending house music with contemporary genres of the region including kwaito, jazz, hip hop, and rhythm and blues. DJ LaTimmy is a regular face on Botswana television and music programs, and has been described as “widely recognized as one of the most energetic, disciplined performers of all the three

elements he masters greatly.”

DJ LaTimmy’s singles include regional hits such as “Yah Neh” “Biberouh” and “Kavechivombe,” as well as his most recent radio hit, “Nanzala Vuke.” “Nanzala Vuke” is a sesubiya track for which DJ LaTimmy received the BOMU Award for Best Music Video.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Beatmechanix Vol.1,” DJ LaTimmy writes, “Always be passionate about your dream and vision. keep your eyes on the ball and stay focused.”

“Beatmechanix Vol.1” by DJ LaTimmy is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, dance music fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Beatmechanix Vol.1” by DJ LaTimmy –





Official Website –

djlatimmy.com

Instagram –

@djlatimmy

Email –

info@djtimmy.com

Address –

Box 500072 Gaborone