Hummus Market 2030: Exploring Regional Varieties & Their Rise

The global hummus market was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is fueled by changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends, particularly the shift toward nutritious, plant-based foods.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is a key driver, with more people seeking protein- and fiber-rich options. Hummus has gained popularity among individuals following vegetarian and vegan diets due to its nutritional benefits. Millennials and health-focused consumers are particularly drawn to convenient, healthy snack options, which has expanded the demand for ready-to-eat hummus products.

Product diversification is another important trend. While classic hummus remains widely consumed for its versatility, demand for innovative flavors such as roasted garlic, red pepper, and other gourmet varieties is increasing. Ready-to-eat packaging, available through supermarkets and online platforms, has also made hummus more accessible, further driving its adoption. The growing popularity of plant-based diets has cemented hummus as a staple food item, valued for its versatility and ability to enhance a variety of dishes.

Order a free sample PDF of the Hummus Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America led the global hummus market, generating nearly USD 1.95 billion in 2023. Health-conscious eating trends, combined with the growing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine, have increased consumer adoption of hummus in American and Canadian households. Hummus aligns with protein- and fiber-rich dietary goals, making it a favored choice for plant-based diets.

North America led the global hummus market, generating nearly USD 1.95 billion in 2023. Health-conscious eating trends, combined with the growing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine, have increased consumer adoption of hummus in American and Canadian households. Hummus aligns with protein- and fiber-rich dietary goals, making it a favored choice for plant-based diets. By Product: The classic hummus segment accounted for USD 1.62 billion in 2023. Its versatility as a dip, spread, or ingredient in various dishes has maintained its popularity across households, restaurants, and food service establishments. The familiar taste appeals to a broad audience, sustaining its market dominance.

The classic hummus segment accounted for USD 1.62 billion in 2023. Its versatility as a dip, spread, or ingredient in various dishes has maintained its popularity across households, restaurants, and food service establishments. The familiar taste appeals to a broad audience, sustaining its market dominance. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most preferred distribution channels, accounting for over 55% of product sales. High foot traffic, strategic product placements, and broad accessibility contribute to strong sales through these outlets.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most preferred distribution channels, accounting for over 55% of product sales. High foot traffic, strategic product placements, and broad accessibility contribute to strong sales through these outlets. By Packaging: The tubs & cups segment held over 50% of the market share in 2023. These formats provide convenient, ready-to-eat options. Single-serving cups, in particular, cater to on-the-go snacking, appealing to busy consumers such as students and professionals.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.26 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.03 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 11.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The hummus market is highly competitive, with established players and emerging brands vying for market share. Companies are focusing on innovation in flavors and packaging, partnerships with retailers and food service providers, and strong marketing strategies to strengthen brand presence and drive growth.

Key Players

Bakkavor Group Plc

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc.

Haliburton International Foods

Strauss Group

Tribe Hummus

Hope Foods, LLC

Fountain of Health

Hummus Goodness

Boar’s Head Brand

Lantana Foods

Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Blue Moose of Boulder

Hormel Foods Corporation

Fontaine Santé Foods Inc.

Ithaca Cold-Crafted

Mediterranean Organic

Roots Hummus

Delighted By Hummus

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global hummus market is set for strong growth through 2030, driven by rising health consciousness, the expansion of plant-based diets, and the convenience of ready-to-eat products. North America leads the market, while product innovation, strategic distribution, and appealing packaging continue to enhance consumer adoption. With increasing consumer interest in nutritious, versatile, and flavorful foods, key market players are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for hummus worldwide.