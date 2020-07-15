WolfPack™ Sports Bar DirecTV™ Channel Change Controller (DVRpod) Announced by HDTV Supply, Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new Sports Bar DirecTV™ Channel Change Controller (DVRpod) today for their WolfPack™ line of matrix switchers.

The WolfPack™ Sports Bar DirecTV DVRpod controller allows you to:

1.Send any DirecTV™ TV channel to any TV

2. Switch any DirecTV™ DVR to any TV

3. …all from one screen on an iPad

EXAMPLE: Using a WolfPack™ 8×16 HDMI Matrix Switch, 4-DirecTV™ Receivers, an iPad & our DVRpod controller you can do the following with one finger:

-DirecTV™ Box 1: Pick a DirecTV™ channel in on the iPad to see what sports is on ESPN and slide it to TV1, TV3, TV7, TV9 and TV14

-DirecTV™ Box 2: Pick a DirecTV™ channel on the iPad to see what football games are on and slide it to TV2, TV5, TV8, TV11 and TV16

-DirecTV™ Box 3: Pick a DirecTV™; channel on the iPad to see what baseball game is on and slide it to TV4, TV6, TV8, TV10 and TV13

-DirecTV™ Box 4: Pick a DirecTV™ on the iPad to see what soccer game is on and slide it to TV15

….and more

To understand see the picture here & on the left is the info on the DirecTV™ channels (in real time) that you select & on the right is a spreadsheet. Now with one finger you send any DirecTV™ box to any TV in any combination. You no longer have to go back to your rack and change the channels on the DirecTV™ boxes and then run to your restaurant floor to see whether it happened or not. This software & hardware system combo uses an iPad or Android tablet using our exclusive DVRpod controller. It is a hardware and software modular system that lets you start out small and then grows as your needs grow.

Sports Bar TV Control System Features:

-Uses our WolfPack™ Modular HDMI Matrix Switchers

-Control via with an iPad or Android Tablet browser

-Switch matrix ins & out with an iPad or Android Tablet

-Change DirecTV™ channels with an iPad or Android Tablet

-The DVRpod controller is installed in your facility so is not reliant on the Internet or if the iPad is misplaced.

-An easy to use user Tablet sized interface is included. A custom floor plan view is optional as it’s specific to your facility.

Working together, HDTV Supply and our WolfPack™ HDMI Modular Matrix systems easily integrate Audio / Video into one easy to use package. From one touch of a tablet you are ready to serve your customers, and with another ready to go home for the night. You will no longer need to keep track of many handheld remote controls. With the versatility of the DVRpod controller one can easily integrate the package with our WolfPack™ HDMI Modular Matrix systems.

“The DVRpod along with our WolfPack™ Modular Matrix Switchers can be used in Sports Bars, Restaurants, Casinos, Gentleman’s Clubs, Bowling Alleys, Fitness Centers, Malls, Places of Worship, Data Centers, Gaming Rooms, Nail Salons, County Clubs, Factories, Conference Rooms, Schools, Home Theaters or many other installations requiring HDMI matrix switching and the cost is only $750”, an HDTV Supply spokesman said

