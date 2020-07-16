Breast Reconstruction Market Worth $603 million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow from USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%

Based on the product, the breast reconstruction market industry is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidences of breast cancer and the rising number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Browse 138 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593



Recent Developments:

In 2019, Polytech Health & Aesthetics received US FDA approval for its textured breast implants (macrotextured and polyurethane-coated implants)

In 2018, J&J launched CPX4 breast tissue expander

In 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics merged with G&G Biotechnology

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What are the various breast reconstruction products and their respective shares in the overall market?

Where will these developments shape the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the recent trends affecting the breast reconstruction market?

Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

What are the new trends and advancements in the breast reconstruction market?

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

By region, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), and Silimed (Brazil).