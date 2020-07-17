Dual Interface Smart Card Market Emerging Growth Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2030

Fact.MR has adopted a multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Dual Interface Smart Card market during the historical period of 2015– 2019. The Dual Interface Smart Card market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Dual Interface Smart Card market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the Global market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new Fact.MR study, the dual interface smart card market is poised to progress at a value CAGR of 6%, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8 Bn by 2030-end. Extensive rounds of primary and comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Dual Interface Smart Card market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Dual Interface Smart Card market.

After reading the Dual Interface Smart Card market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Dual Interface Smart Card market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

The Dual Interface Smart Card market report offers an assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Dual Interface Smart Card market covers the profile of the following top players:

American Banknote Corporation, Bartronics India Limited, Cardcom Technology, CardLogix Corporation, CPI Card Group, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, GOLDPAC Group, Hengbao Co. Ltd., IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico Group, Inteligensa Group, Kona I Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation, Identiv, Inc., Square, Inc., Thales Group, VALID, VeriFone Systems, Inc., Watchdata, and Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd.

To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Dual Interface Smart Card market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in the following key segments:

SIM Cards and Telecommunication

Loyalty and Stored Value

Securing Digital Content and Physical Assets

E-Commerce

Bank Issued Smart Cards

Healthcare Informatics

Embedded Medical Device Control

Enterprise and Network Security

In addition to understanding the demand patterns of various application, the report on the Dual Interface Smart Card market also enumerates trends expected to attract investments by other various associated industries.

On the basis of Substrate types, the Dual Interface Smart Card market report offers insight into major adoption trends for the following segments:

PVC

Composite

PC Paper

Teslin/ Synthetic Paper

Others

By Embedded Chip,

Microprocessor

I2C straight memory card

Stored Value Memory Card

Protected Segment Memory Card

Serial Data Flash

By Operating System,

Fixed file structure

Dynamic application system

The global Dual Interface Smart Card market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In the coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Dual Interface Smart Card market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Dual Interface Smart Card market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares.

Which strategies will enable top players in the Dual Interface Smart Card market to expand their geographic footprints?

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in the near future?

Which technologies will witness the most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants?

Which product segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

What are COVID-19 implications on the Dual Interface Smart Card market and learn how businesses can respond, manage, and mitigate the risks?

