Spokes Digital to host a discussion of “Keyword Research Strategy in 2020 for Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industries”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing services dedicated to the Cannabis and CBD Product industries, will be hosting a live webinar on “Keyword Research Strategy in 2020 for Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Industries”. This webinar is a continuation in the series which focuses on the dynamics of digital marketing during this COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will learn various keyword research strategies that can help improve target keywords rank in search engines for the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD industry.

About this Event

Researching keywords will give marketers more understanding of the level of demand for certain keywords and how difficult it would be to compete for those in the organic search results. The power of keyword research lies in better understanding your target market and how they are searching for your content, services, or products.

Keyword research provides you with specific search data that can help you answer questions like:

What are people searching for?

How many people are searching for it?

In what format do they want that information?

In this webinar, we’ll discuss strategies & tools for uncovering that information, as well as learn tactics that’ll help you avoid keyword research trip-ups and build strong content. Once you uncover how your target audience is searching for your content, you begin to discover a whole new world of strategic SEO & paid campaigns and secrets behind making them hugely successful!

Webinar Details

Date – Thursday, July 23rd, at 10:00 am PDT

Hosts – Varun Patel, Founder & CEO, and Lauren Laplante, CGO, of Spokes Digital, Inc.

Register today (or if you cannot attend live, register and we will send you the recording after the online event).

Speaker Bios:

Varun Patel

As founder and CEO, Varun is driven to help clients succeed and grow revenue through Spokes Digital marketing solutions. He decided three years ago to dedicate his company’s digital marketing services to the Cannabis & Hemp/CBD Product industries.

Lauren Laplante-Rottman

As Chief Growth Officer, Lauren provides strategic focus to Spokes Digital and our client relationships. She brings broad business consulting experience and a personal passion for the Cannabis and CBD Product industries.

About Spokes Digital, Inc.

For over three years now, Spokes Digital, Inc. has provided dedicated digital marketing services to the Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Product Industries. Based in the San Francisco area, our data-driven solutions help our clients to increase online visibility & E-Commerce sales. We provide end-to-end digital solutions using the latest marketing technologies and data analytics to help our clients reach a broad audience. Our performance-oriented solutions lead our clients to excel at the top of the Cannabis & CBD Product industries. Our client list includes MedMen, Columbia Care, Fleur Marche, Foria, Get Sava.

Contact Info:

Varun Patel, CEO & Founder

varun.patel@spokesdigital.us

Phone: (415) 841-2685

Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer

lauren.laplante@spokesdigital.us

Phone: (415) 906-2557