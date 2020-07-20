Food Colors Market to Partake Significant Development

The report “Food Colors Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Nature-Identical), Application (Beverages, Processed Food, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Oils & Fats, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry, Seafood), Form, Solubility, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The food colors market is estimated to be USD 3.88 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The demand for natural food colors is increasing significantly across all regions. The various health benefits associated with their consumption are major factors driving their growth. The demand for food with a natural and clean label is increasing across the world, owing to increasing health awareness, increasing spending power of consumers, and increasing instances of food adulteration.

The food colors market is growing with the increasing food demand. The growth of the natural colors market segment depends on the consumer’s preference for natural and healthy food colors. This growth will be maintained in future with new sources of raw material, the launch of new products, and using advanced technology for color production. There are different regulations established by the government on the use of a particular set of synthetic food colors in their respective countries.

Globalization and the changing lifestyle have resulted in an increase in the usage of food colors in the developing markets especially the Asian markets. There has been an increase in key market players establishing their business in these markets.

The demand for food colors is high in developed markets such as U.S. and U.K., and developing countries such as China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and the Latin American countries that are estimated to experience a strong increase in demand for food colors. Developing countries such as China and India that have abundant amounts of raw materials and widely available cheap labor force provide great opportunity for the growth of the colors market. Key players in the color market are setting up their production units in these countries. Thus, it is expected that the colors market in this region will grow tremendously.

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=36725323

Europe accounted for the largest share of the food colors market in 2018. This market is driven by increased awareness about safe food color products among consumers, and inclination toward the health benefits provided by natural food colors. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2018 and 2023. Emerging economies such as China and India play an important role in supplying food colors, either as raw materials or in processed forms, to the European market.

The major restraining factor for the food colors market is the health problem caused by consuming some synthetic colors. Another factor could be the stability of natural colors, which changes with changes in atmospheric or processing conditions such as pH, temperature, and light. Some natural colors start decolorizing after some time of processing. Some natural colors can impart off-tones to the final product during processing.

Companies such as ADM (US), Sensient Technologies (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), and DSM (Netherlands) have acquired leading market positions through their broad product portfolio, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovations and are geographically diversified.

Request Sample of this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36725323