A Brain on Fire: Who Can Put Out the Flame?

Phoenix, AZ, 2026-04-05 — /EPR Network/ — Liam Westra, British News Sole Corp, BNSC News Group LLC

“The brain is a far more open system than we ever imagined, and nature has gone very far to help us perceive and take in the world around us. It has given us a brain that survives in a changing world by changing itself.” – Norman Doidge

As Canadian psychiatrist Norman Doidge quoted the brain changes with its surrounding environment. A global unawareness unnoticed while the human brain is in operation. In the scientific community it has been said many times that humanity can’t survive without a healthy planet, and this very statement can be ironic because the very thoughts that are brainstormed to help cause much harmful outcomes to the environment is also damaging itself in the process of transmitting the messages that form the ideas to cause brain functions to decline as an after effect. These clinical studies are founded, and researched by neuroscientists like Moran Cerf, and Daniel Levitin.

What is The Solution

A person may say why do we as humans have two eyes since we can see just fine with one? The day to day operation of living a normal life is to see it through until the end many may say, it to be so. And so two eyes are better than one as it helps your life evaluation process be more efficient. This is what was taught in high school health class in the early 90s while dissecting a frog.

Genein Letford, M.Ed a concerned advocate for brain health has concluded that communicating while initiating positive results within the halls of legislation increases the probability of not just the state of Arizona, but globally. Ms. Letford’s passion to succeed for the betterment of the society is allowing the brain capital movement to prosper.

What’s Next

The undiscovered motto is our brain is all we got. In mainstream media the recent focus has been Alzheimer’s, and early dementia within young adults. Dr. Lisa Meritt as well as others are claiming that severe brain health is on the rise as more younger aged people below 60 are acquiring neurological issues. Dr. Lisa Meritt says with relief, the answer to the solution is correcting daily lifestyles. According to Genein Letford the primary solution is prevention from the cognitive development at puberty while providing the lifetime strategies that will decrease neurological dysfunction.

Genein Letford, M.Ed.

Founder + Co-Director

Lyrics ‘N Leadership Institute

Contact:

Liam Westra

British News Sole Corp